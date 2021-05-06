In Person Graduation Set For KC

Kaskaskia College is planning an outdoor in-person graduation ceremony Friday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m.

It will be held on the Kaskaskia College soccer field, located on the KC east campus, south of the nursing building.

All graduates will be allowed two guests to accommodate COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, and tickets have been mailed to the graduates.

Masks will be required when social distancing is not an option.

In case of inclement weather, KC will offer an alternative ceremony site at the same date and time.

The graduation will be available to the public via livestream through Facebook Live and YouTube. Links will be available on the college’s website and the KC Connect App.