ISP Investigate Offer Involved Shooting In Troy

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 6 Investigations was requested by Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday, May 22, around 7 PM.

According to state police, Troy police officers responded to the TA Gas Station on Edwardsville Road in Troy for 911 calls of an active shooter in the parking lot. The active shooter, later identified as Kody C. Waters, 31-year-old male of Dewey, Oklahoma, was reportedly suicidal and was actively discharging a firearm into the air.

Upon arrival of the first Troy police officer, Waters was still firing into the air. The officer fired seven shots in the direction of Waters. ISP reports at this time in the investigation, it is unknown if the officer’s gunfire struck Waters or if Waters shot himself with his firearm.

No officers or patrons were injured during the incident.