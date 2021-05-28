KC Board Approves Faculty Contract Extension

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, May 24, 2021, for its regular monthly meeting. Board members included Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc), Louis Kalert (Centralia), Jeff Brown (Greenville), and Alexis Enke (Student Trustee). Jim Beasley (Centralia) was absent.

The board approved a one-year contract extension of the agreement between Kaskaskia College and the Kaskaskia College Federation of Teachers, IFT/AFT. KC Board of Trustees Chairman Bill Hawley thanked the executive faculty committee for working with the college on the agreement.

FGMA and Poettker Construction presented their preliminary project report to the board, highlighting the following projects identified for the Kaskaskia College 2020-2035 Master Facilities Improvement Plan. This plan includes renovations for the Admissions, Fine and Performing Arts, and the Adult Education/Career Pathways/Online Student Services areas. KC has identified these renovation projects for modernization and improved usage to recruit students and attract and retain highly qualified faculty and staff. The project report will continue to be under review throughout June before any final decisions are made.

The board approved and awarded bids for several college program improvement projects, including:

The purchase of the TargetX Community College Suite customer relations recruitment and retention software from Liaison International of Boston, MA for $446,640, for a 5-year agreement.

The bid for materials and installation of the Bipolar Ionization Project to Heartland Mechanical Contractors of Murphysboro, IL of $150,000. The bipolar ionization units will be installed in all HVAC units throughout the main campus and all education centers to improve air quality via filtration.

The bid of the main campus Vocational Annex Building HVAC Replacement Unit with Controls Project to Kohnen Air Conditioning & Heating, Inc. of Germantown, IL in the total amount of $59,446.

In personnel matters, Tabitha Welch was hired as the full-time Title III Director. Welch’s experience in higher education and project management made her a standout hire.