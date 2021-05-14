KC Bobby Joe Mason Scholarship Endowed

Kaskaskia College and the Kaskaskia Foundation announces the establishment of the Bobby Joe Mason Scholarship Endowment to assist minority students to continue their education at KC.

Thanks to the proceeds of from the annual Bobby Joe Mason Memorial Golf Tournament, the scholarship was established with the college by the Bobby Joe Mason Committee. In order to continue awarding the scholarship, the committee decided it was time to contribute more funds towards an endowment.

The Bobby Joe Mason Committee donated $15,000 to endow the Bobby Joe Mason Scholarship with a matching $5,000 contribution from the Kaskaskia College Foundation to continue providing the annual award for student generations to come.

The annual scholarship gives preference to minority students that are graduates of Centralia High School and are currently in good standing with a GPA of 2.5 or higher. Scholarship applicants must reside in the Kaskaskia College District 501 and be enrolled at KC in a degree or certificate program. The scholarship may be used for tuition, fees, books via KC Bookstore, childcare provided by the Kaskaskia College’s Children’s Learning Center, or meal cards to be used in the KC Dining facilities.

Bobby Joe Mason was an outstanding and gifted athlete who participated in basketball, football, and track and field during his years at Centralia High School. He especially excelled in basketball during his years at Centralia High School and Bradley University. Mason was the only player who was named to the first all-tournament team for four years at the Centralia Holiday Tournament.

He went on to play professional basketball with the internationally known Harlem Globetrotters for many years. After his retirement he became an avid golfer putting his time and energy into this sport just as he had into basketball. Mason was a great motivator and ambassador for young people, mentoring to many in his native Centralia.