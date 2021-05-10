KC Engineering Club Participates In Highway Cleanup

Kaskaskia College’s Engineering Association (KEA) completed their annual trash cleanup along their adopted two-mile stretch of Highway 50 between Shattuc and Sandoval last Wednesday, April 21. KC Police assisted with the effort by helping control traffic along the highway during the pickup time. With a beautiful sunny day, the student volunteers enjoyed spending time outdoors in service to the community.

“Everyone worked hard this afternoon to make our section of the highway clean,” said KC Engineering Professor Michael Geiger. “Our engineering students picked up over 30 bags of trash in two hours. I’m proud of the commitment that our students have in contribution to our community.”

The Kaskaskia College Pre-Engineering Program allows students to complete their first two years of engineering school to receive their Associate of Engineering Science Degree. After attending KC, students can transfer to a university to complete their final two years of engineering school in a selected engineering discipline. Kaskaskia College currently has transfer articulation agreements with Southern Illinois University (Carbondale and Edwardsville), University of Illinois, Missouri University of Science and Technology, and Greenville University.