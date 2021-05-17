KC Greenville Education Center KICK Class June Schedule

Kaskaskia College’s Office of Continuing and Community Education June schedule for the Kids In College at Kaskaskia (KICK) program at KC’s Greenville Education Center include:

6/7 – Build a Simple Robot, Ages: 3rd-8th grade, Cost is $15.00

Students will create a simple Robot using a red Solo cup and a battery powered motor.

6/7 – Tie Dye with Markers, Ages: K-8th grade, Cost is $15.00

Students will be using permanent markers to make a design to create a “Tie-Dyed” t-shirt.

6/10 & 6/17 – Paper Mache, Ages: K-8th grade, Cost is $15.00

Students will create a mask from paper maché, which they will paint and decorate on the second day.

6/16 – Noodle Making for Kids, Ages: 3rd-8th grade, Cost is $15.00

Students will be making noodles from scratch as well as steamed dessert dumplings!

6/16 – Tote Bag Making, Ages: K-8th grade, Cost is $10.00

Students will be making a tote bag out of a shirt, with fringed edge along the bottom.

6/21 & 6/24 – Picasso Style Painting, Ages: 3rd-8th grade, Cost is $20.00

Students will be creating a non-traditional acrylic painting in the style of Picasso.

6/21 & 6/24 – Pour Painting for Kids, Ages: 3rd-8th grade, Cost is $20.00

In this Pour Painting class students will use various techniques to make abstract paintings with liquid acrylic paints.

6/24 – It’s a Bug’s Life, Ages: 3rd-8th grade, Cost is $10.00

Students will get basic introduction to the world of insects; their variety, habits, habitats, and their importance in the modern-day world.

The KICK program offers a wide variety of creative, learning-based programs to allow children to enjoy a summer of learning. Classes begin in June and will run through August. The KICK program will be offered at KC’s main campus, Crisp Technology Center and all education centers.

To see the full summer 2021 KICK Class Schedule or register for courses, visit: http://kaskaskia.edu/pfk

Kaskaskia College will continue to enforce social distancing and safety guidelines established by the Illinois Community College Board and the state’s Restore Illinois program. Precautions include wearing a mask indoors, proper hand sanitizing, and visitors completing the College’s prescreening tool available on the KC Connect Mobile App or at www.kaskaskia.edu. These and other measures have been put in place to ensure everyone’s health and well-being.