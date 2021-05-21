KC Professor Presented 2021 Legacy Award

The 2021 Illinois Society for Respiratory Care Legacy (ISRC) Award was presented to Kaskaskia College Professor Beth Urban at the ISRC Assembly in late April. The Legacy Award is reserved for a respiratory therapist who has dedicated two decades or more to the development, improvement, and advancement of the practice of respiratory care in Illinois. Through her vision, vitality, and diligence, this award recognizes Beth Urban as significantly impacting the profession of respiratory care as it is practiced in Illinois today.

“I am extremely honored and grateful to be the recipient of the ISRC Legacy Award. My career in Respiratory Therapy has been very rewarding, especially the last 29 years at Kaskaskia College educating future Respiratory Therapists,” said Beth Urban.

Urban received several nominations, which describe her career as nothing short of extraordinary. She has been in the respiratory care field for more than 38 years and has been a registered respiratory therapist since 1985. Beth and her husband, Michael Urban, also a registered respiratory therapist, started the respiratory therapy program at KC in 1991. Today, Beth is a professor and program director of the same program. Before teaching, Beth worked in the acute care setting for several years.

“Kaskaskia College is so fortunate to have Beth leading the Respiratory Therapy program. Her knowledge and compassion for educating future healthcare providers is truly remarkable,” said Vice President of Instructional Services Julie Obermark. “Through her vision and dedication to Kaskaskia College Respiratory Therapy students, she is able to not only meet the educational needs of her students but also positively impact the field of respiratory therapy within the KC district and beyond.”