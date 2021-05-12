KPD Board Full Once Again

After several months with only three members, the Kingsbury Park District Board is now up to full strength.

In the April 6 election, voters selected four new members to the board. At Monday’s meeting, the two receiving four-year terms were sworn in by Park District Director and Board Secretary Jerry Sauerwein.

Reading their oaths were Lynn Ulmer and David Henrichsmeyer.

The winners of the two, two-year unexpired terms, B.J. Schneck and Chad Nelson, were sworn in late last month.

The board reorganized at this week’s meeting. Barb Smith will continue as board president. Ulmer was selected as vice-president, Schneck as treasurer and Sauerwein remains board secretary.

The board purchased a Simplicity zero-turn lawn mower for $10,000 from Gebke Brothers, with a trade-in for an old mower. Sauerwein said the district now has two reliable mowers to cut grass on KPD property.

Sauerwein lives in the Nature Preserve house. The board accepted a bid from Excellent Exteriors to replace the roof, do other work and remove the chimney. The total cost is $9,935.

After a lengthy discussion, the board voted to donate $500 to this year’s Bond County Fourth Fest event.

With assistance from the district’s attorney, the board is planning to begin development of policies, including one addressing all forms of harassment, and the director’s evaluation. Sauerwein said some current KPD ordinances need to be reviewed and updated.

New scoreboards are being placed at the two Jaycee fields before the start of the summer season. Sauerwein announced The FNB Community Bank is sponsoring both scoreboards with a total donation of $2,000.