KPD Pool To Open May 29

After being closed last year due to COVID-19, the Kingsbury Park District swimming pool will open Saturday, May 29.

Kingsbury Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein told WGEL Tuesday the pool was being filled with water in preparation for the swimming season.

At this time, the plan is to allow 50 percent capacity at the pool facility. It will be open every day until mid-August.

Pool managers will be Tara Thompson and Sam Barber. Thompson is also the Kingsbury Clippers swim team coach.

For information about swimming lessons, pool passes and the swim team go online to KingsburyParkDistrict.com. The KPD office number is 664-4969.