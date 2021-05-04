May 10 Soft Opening Planned For New SMART Center Restaurant

A new restaurant called Toastiez is coming to the first floor of the SMART Center, with a soft opening scheduled for May 10. Items on the menu include grilled cheese sandwiches and gourmet sandwiches such as, “The Elvis.” Toastiez will also offer poutine, soups, and salads, with menu ingredients coming from local businesses, including Marcoot Jersey Creamery, The Milk House, and Wayne’s Market.

“Most items will be farm-to-table, so the idea is that we’re going to be able to lift other local businesses up as well as offer something different for the community,” says Brittany Davis, Toastiez general manager.

The restaurant will employ students from the community and the University, giving them more opportunities for hands-on experience in retail business operations. Toastiez is also serving as experience for Davis, who is earning a master’s degree in business administration through GU.

“[For me] it provides hands-on experience in the business realm, and I’m able to pour into students and help them learn as well,” Davis says.

Starting May 10, hours will be 11 am to 2 pm for lunch, and 4 to 6 pm for dinner, Monday through Saturday. The restaurant will be open for dine in or carry out and COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. Restaurant hours will extend after a grand opening, planned for mid-June.

Davis says Toastiez staff plans to work on gluten-free options and dairy alternatives to include on the menu in the future.

Davis adds that the hope is for the restaurant to bring the community and Greenville University together. She said Toastiez will offer another cuisine option for the community, provide hands-on business experience for GU students, and support local businesses within the city of Greenville, all within a building that represents a partnership between the University and the city.