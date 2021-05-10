May Is Bicycle Safety Month

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White encourages children to practice safe bike riding and to remember to follow the Bicycle Rules of the Road as May marks Bicycle Safety Month. White also reminded motorists to be aware of sharing the roads with bicyclists, especially children.

“As summer approaches I encourage families to enjoy riding their bicycles safely when sharing the road with vehicles,” said White. “Although bike riding is fun, it can also be dangerous. It is important to wear helmets properly, obey traffic signs and signals, and supervise children as they ride bikes. By following the Bicycle Rules of the Road which include safety guidelines for bike riding, we hope that bicyclists have a safe and enjoyable ride this summer.”

Head injuries are the most serious type of injury and most common cause of death for bicyclists. Bicycle helmets have been proven to reduce the risk of head and brain injury when a crash occurs by as much as 85%.

In 2020, 28 cyclists were killed in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

In 2019, of the 846 cyclists killed nationwide, children under 14 years old accounted for 5% of bicyclist fatalities, according to the most updated information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

In 2019, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 78% of bicycle deaths occurred in urban areas, and 33% of bicycle deaths occurred in June, July and August.

White reminds Illinoisans that his office issues the Bicycle Rules of the Road to ensure safe bike travel. To download a copy of the Bicycle Rules of the Road, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com.