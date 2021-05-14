Mayor Makes Appointments, Announces Openings

During this week’s meeting of the Greenville City Council, Mayor George Barber reappointed Sue Ann Nelson to another four-year term as city clerk.

Nelson has served in that position since 2009.

She is also the city’s finance director, a position hired by the city.

Roger Sanders was reappointed as city treasurer. He has been treasurer since November of 2018.

Kyle Littlefield was approved as the council’s representative on the Greenville Public Library Board. He replaces Mike Heath, who chose not to seek re-election as councilman.

Mayor Barber announced there are several openings on city boards and committees, and anyone interested in serving should contact him or city officials at the municipal building.

The openings include two on the board of adjustments, one on the cemetery board, one vacancy on the lake committee, two on the planning commission, and two on the tourism committee.