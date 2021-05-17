Milestone Visitor For DeMoulin Museum

The DeMoulin Museum in Greenville opened its doors March 20, 2010.

Saturday, during Greenville Museum Day, the DeMoulin Museum welcomed its 10,000th visitor. Deb Glisson of Pocahontas became the 10,000th visitor to sign in.

To commemorate the occasion, she was asked to ring the museum’s old church bell.

Deb stopped at the museum with her grandson, Camren. They’re pictured above with DeMoulin Museum Curator John Goldsmith.

She received a $25 VISA card from TNT RV and Generator and a DeMoulin Museum t-shirt, coffee mug and key chain.