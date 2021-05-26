Milk House Debuts Ice Cream With Special Event Friday

The Milk House in Greenville is set to debut its new ice cream at a special event Friday afternoon.

According to owner Mike Turley, the ice cream launch event will be from 2 to 9 PM Friday, May 28. He said they’ve been working on the ice cream for about a year. The Milk House will be open from noon to 9 on Saturday. On Sunday, the Live Like Lincoln Foundation will have a special event, including an ice cream social, a cookout with Wes Pourchot, a tractor drive, and more, at the Bond County Fairgrounds in memory of Lincoln Siebert.

WGEL will broadcast live from the Milk House during the special event Friday.

Turley said patrons can still expect new things from the Milk House. He said they’ll be working on new products this summer and he hopes when people are looking for special, fresh, and local products, they think of the Milk House.

You can find out more about the Milk House at RollingLawnsFarmMilkHouse.com or on Facebook.