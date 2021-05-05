Mulberry Grove Officials Sworn In

Mulberry Grove Village officials, elected April 6, were sworn into office at Monday’s meeting.

Cherie Henson is now mayor of the village after serving several months as acting mayor.

The new clerk is Diane Sybert.

Shawna Sue Henrichsmeyer was sworn in as a new board trustee.

Trustees Charlie Hall and Mike Burlingame were re-elected and recited their oaths. Jim Blankenship was not present.

The village board is looking to fill the opening for a building inspector.

Brad Criner, who recently began as the Bond county building and zoning administrator, part-time, told the Mulberry Grove Board he would serve as building inspector for $75 per file opened.

While no official action was taken on the position, the board directed the city attorney to draw up a contract that could be reviewed.

The board hired TenPenny Pest Control of Ramsey to conduct mosquito spaying in the village in June, July and August. The cost will not exceed $1,800 per month.

A new dump truck was purchased for $58,725, which includes a $5,000 trade-in for the village’s old truck. The village will have $211 of repairs done to the old truck before it is traded in.

The board is considering no parking on both sides of Maple Street from Route 40, north to the railroad tracks. The village attorney will check to see if that stretch of road belongs to the State of Illinois.

The motor fuel tax ordinance was approved to appropriate funds for road maintenance in the new fiscal year.