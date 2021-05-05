New Advisor At Bradford Wealth Management

Bradford Wealth Management, a division of Bradford National Bank, has added a new financial advisor to accommodate growth in this area.

Michael Ennen is joining the wealth management team to assist customers with financial planning services.

In addition to being a registered financial advisor, Ennen also serves as president and CEO of Bradford National Bank, positions he has held since 2019.

Ennen said, “In addition to my duties as the bank president, I look forward to working one-on-one with customers to help them maximize their current and future financial position.”

Bradford Wealth Management is located inside Bradford National Bank at 100 East College Avenue in Greenville. It can also be reached by phone at 664-2253 or online at MyBradfordWealthManagement.com.