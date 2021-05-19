New Senior Center & Transit Director Hired

A new executive director has been hired for the Bond County Senior Center and Bond County Transit.

Melissa Marti of Greenville began her new position Wednesday, after being hired by the Bond County Senior Center Board.

Marti said she is looking forward to serving the people of Bond County. She said she knows the transit is a popular service and that everyone is excited for the senior center’s salad bar to return. She hopes the center can re-open soon without COVID restrictions.

Click below to hear her comments:

Melissa Marti replaces Jill Ohnesorge, who resigned to take a job with the Illinois Department of Transportation.