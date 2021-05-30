Numerous Injuries In Five-Vehicle Crash

Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County Friday at 4:20 PM.

Illinois State Police report a Dodge truck was traveling south on I-55 near milepost 59. Traffic had slowed or stopped in traffic in a construction zone. The driver of the Dodge truck, 48 year old Robert Arnold, of Mason City, IL, failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of a Toyota SUV. The force of the impact pushed the second vehicle into a third, a Hyundai Palisade.

Arnold continued south, striking the driver’s side of a fourth vehicle, a semi, and the rear end of yet another semi before coming to rest.

The semi drivers and the driver and passengers in the Palisade reported no injuries. Arnold and one of his passengers were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries while another passenger in his vehicle was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, which received the initial impact, and a passenger were transported to an area hospital. The driver had minor injuries but the passenger sustained serious injury.

Other drivers and passengers were from Lincoln, Springfield, and Schaumburg, IL, as well as Ohio and Texas.

Arnold was charged with alleged Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, Driving While License Revoked, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Failure to Wear a Seatbelt and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.