One Injured In Fayette County Crash

Illinois State Police report a single-vehicle crash in Fayette County Tuesday that left an Indiana woman injured.

Police say 75 year old Sherman O. Evans, of Gary, Indiana, was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 at milepost 138 in Fayette County when he lost control of the vehicle, veered off the roadway, and struck a tree in the right ditch. Sherman Evans was not injured, but his passenger, 65 year old Susan Evans, also of Gary, IN, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.