Overwhelming Response To Lead To Additional Health Fair Dates

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is looking at additional dates to provide health fair services to the community. The hospital received an overwhelming response for the May 19 and 21 drive-thru health fair dates. All time slots were filled immediately.

“We are so thankful for the community and their interest in our health fair,” said Kelly Sager, president and CEO of HSHS Holy Family Hospital. “We know there are still more community members and businesses who are in need of our health fair services, and we are continuing to discuss the best way to navigate these events while still following COVID-19 safety guidelines. After our first two drive-thru events on May 19 and 21 are complete, we will be evaluating the opportunities and releasing additional dates. We appreciate your patience as we determine additional plans and dates for more health fairs,” added Sager.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital will release more dates and information to the community as soon as they are determined. If you have questions, please call (618) 690-3444.