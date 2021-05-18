Personnel Action From May Unit 2 Board Meeting

The Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education took action Monday night on several personnel matters.

The retirement of Michelle Daniels, as a food service employee, was accepted, effective August 12.

The board accepted the resignation of Bill Carpenter as assistant principal at the Greenville Elementary School, effective the end of this school year.

Ashley Willman has resigned as a first grade teacher at Sorento School, effective the conclusion of this school year.

The board hired Brian Cook as a business teacher and Crystal Lingley as a science teacher at the high school, beginning the 2021-2022 school year.

Kystine DaCorte was hired as a high school special education teacher for next school year.

Kay Hemann was approved as an administrative assistant at the high school, and Tessa Cantrill and Jayla Jack were hired as assistant basketball cheerleading coaches for the 2021-22 year.

The school board also hired personnel for the Summer Learning Camp and High School Summer School.