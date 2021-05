The Greenville Plan Commission is conducting a special meeting at 6 p.m. May 26 in the Greenville Municipal Building.

The commission members will look at a request from Greenville Solar, LCC, for a conditional use permit to operate an electric power generation facility consisting of a 20-megawatt solar energy field on unaddressed parcels accessed from Bowman Industrial Drive.

The session can be viewed on the city of Greenville’s Facebook page.