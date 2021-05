Bond County Project Parenting is inviting youngsters under the age of three to participate in the upcoming “Let’s Get Counting Playgroup.”

It is designed as a time of fun with numbers including story time, an activities corner and more.

The event is 11 a.m. Monday, May 17 on Google Meet.

Every family that RSVPs will receive a free packet with a book, activity and toy.

RSVP on the Bond County Project Parenting Facebook page or by calling 664-5009, extension 2.