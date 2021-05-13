Saturday Is Museum Day In Greenville

Saturday, May 15 is Museum Day in Greenville.

Area residents are invited to eight Greenville attractions, all which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The destinations are the Greenville Public Library, Bond County History Museum, Montrose Mausoleum, DeMoulin Museum, Bock Sculpture Museum, One-Room School House, American Heritage Railroad and Hill’s Fort.

The DeMoulin Museum is having special activities, according to Curator John Goldsmith. He said the museum will have a live goat petting zoo on the grounds from 10:30 AM to noon. Wy’s Place food truck will be open from 10:30 AM to 1 PM. An artist from St. Louis will create free caricatures inside the museum from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. He said everyone is excited about the possibility that the 10,000th visitor may come to the museum Saturday.

Visitors are welcomed by Library Director Jo Keillor to the Greenville Public Library, which was built in 1905. She said history on the library will be presented and special historical artifacts will be on display.

Everyone is urged to visit all eight sites. A passport card will be available, and can be stamped at each location.

Those getting all eight stamps will have the chance to win $50 in BoCo Bucks. No purchase is necessary.