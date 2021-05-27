Second Local Entrepreneurship Forum Held

Greenville Economic Development Director Mark Sargis conducted the second of a series of Community Feedback Forms Tuesday night on the third floor of the Greenville Smart Center.

Some fifty or so local residents and business leaders brainstormed ideas on how Greenville could best market and highlight the benefits of starting new business in Greenville.

Participants talked about Grenville’s best assets including Greenville University, the Courthouse square and governor Bond Lake and how these assets could be marketed to attract tourism and new Business.

The group also heard from Congresswoman Mary Miller who complemented the group on their willingness to take time to prioritize Community development.