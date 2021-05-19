Several Bond County Offices Have Moved

The big move has been made.

County offices, formerly in the County Office Annex, across from the courthouse to the north, are now in a building, across from the courthouse, to the south.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert said the county treasurer, supervisor of assessments, and clerk & recorder’s offices have moved to 206 West Main Street. She said the offices, which were closed for a couple of days to allow for the move, are now up and running.

Click below to hear more:

The offices are in a building shared by People’s State Bank. The basement area on the west side of the building is also being used by the county.

All telephone numbers for the county offices are the same.