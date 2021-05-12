Sheriff Dept. Distracted Driving Detail Results

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department participated in a recent Distracted Driving Enforcement detail.

Sheriff Jim Leitschuh reported deputies issued 32 citations for violation of the hands-free phone law, and another 29 citations for speeding during the April campaign.

The sheriff said distracted driving laws are designed to save lives. He added, “Choose to drive distracted, and you’ll have a phone in one hand and a ticket in the other.”

Using your telephone while driving a vehicle in Illinois, in anything other than the hands-free mode, is illegal.

The Illinois Distracted Driving Campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.