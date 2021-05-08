Sheriff To Present County Jail Project

The Bond County Board met Tuesday morning and gave Sheriff Jim Leitschuh permission to present a project to the Public Building Commission.

A few weeks ago, the sheriff told the board he wanted to improve the communications center at the jail. That area is occupied 24 hours a day by telecommunicators, operating radio equipment and fielding telephone calls from the public.

Sheriff Leitschuh advised the price estimate for new equipment is $23,896 and renovations to the area, with new lighting, would bring the total cost up to around $30,000.

The sheriff said he wants to improve working conditions in that area, in a jail building that has plenty of problems. He said the department actually makes their own plumbing parts because the parts needed aren’t available anymore.

Sheriff Leitschuh reported some of the new equipment is for the operation of 911 and he believes the 911 board will provide some funds for the project.

The members of the county’s Public Building Commission will be asked to provide money for the proposed project.