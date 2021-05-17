Signs & Symptoms Of Asthma In Children

Families have focused on staying healthy during the pandemic, and that’s the right thing to do. But health experts have an important reminder for parents. Don’t overlook the most common signs and symptoms of asthma in your child.

Knowing the signs of symptoms of asthma may help families establish an action plan for their child. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has established an Action Plan for families to consult with physicians and use to prevent or control asthma attacks. Despite the resources given, many children still suffer from asthma related attacks.

“Asthma is a chronic disease that affects people of all ages. And while any child (or adult) can have asthma, it is more likely in kids with risk factors, such as family history, irritants and allergens,” said Bavithira Deva, MD, family medicine physician with HSHS Medical Group in Greenville and Vandalia.

While asthma signs and symptoms vary from child to child, the most common signs include:

Frequent coughing that worsens over time (can be triggered by sleep, cold air, exercise, etc.)

Wheezing sound when breathing in or out

Shortness of breath

Chest tension or congestion

“With asthma, coughing, wheezing or rapid breathing may occur and can worsen when your child is around substances that may trigger their asthma, such as plant pollen, dust or pets,” said Dr. Deva.

If your child is experiencing any of these issues, notify your child’s primary care physician.

Asthma is a serious disease. If not diagnosed and treated, children can suffer major asthma related attacks and be hospitalized.

