Simple Room Prepping For Summer Literacy Program

The Simple Room in Greenville is getting ready for their Summer Literacy Program.

Simple Room Community Relations Director Blake Gocey told WGEL the literacy retention program has a big focus on reading. The program is called Project 24 because it lasts 24 days. Registration for Project 24 is May 24 and May 25 from 5 to 7 PM each evening at the Simple Room.

Click below to hear more:

The Simple Room also had a donation drive at Capri IGA in Greenville that wrapped up recently, according to Communications Director Lorna Gaffney. She said customers at IGA had the opportunity to round up their purchase total to the nearest dollar. They raised just under $1,300 in two weeks.

Click below for more:

For more information, visit SimpleRoom.org or call 664-2894.