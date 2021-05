This past April, several 7th and 8th grade students at the Sorento School entered a Creative Communications poetry contest.

A total of nine of nine students were selected as winners and will have their poems published.

The 7th graders selected for the honor (pictured above) were Logan Aubuschon, Grace Brock, Addyn Grant, and Kathryn Williams.

8th graders (pictured below) included Abby Davidson, Jessica Moss, Megan Ridens, Ramzi Stefanisin, and Aubrey Wall.