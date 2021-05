Artwork created by a few students from Sorento is being displayed in the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries Emerson Center in St Louis, MO.

Both pieces are homemade guitars.

5th grader Trey Sugg’s design (shown above) is called “wooden box country”. He made it out of plywood, fishing line, dowel rod, and string.

Maci Bone (below) is a 4th grader. Her creation is called “guitar” and was made out of cardboard, a can, rubber bands, and thumbtacks.