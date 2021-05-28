St. Elmo Woman Injured In I-70 Accident

A St. Elmo woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday at 6:48 PM in Fayette County.

State police report the two vehicles were reportedly traveling eastbound on Interstate 70, near mile post 65. 35 year old Tiffany R. Winterroawd, of St. Elmo, was traveling behind a tow truck, driven by 27 year old Henry K. Collins, of St. Louis. The tow truck slowed abruptly due to other traffic merging and Winterrowd rear-ended it. She was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The tow truck driver refused medical attention.