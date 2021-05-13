Temporary Lake Closures For IHSA Fishing Finals

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Bass Fishing Finals are being held at Carlyle Lake on Friday, 21 May 2021 – Saturday, 22 May 2021 at the Dam West Boat Ramp in the Dam West Day Use Area. To accommodate tournament activities, the Dam West Boat Ramp will be closed from Tuesday, 18 May 2021 at 10:00 p.m. through Saturday, 22 May 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Visitors should use Allen Branch and Apache Boat Ramps located in Eldon Hazlet State Park or the Dam East Boat Ramp and Keyesport Boat Ramp which will be available to the general public during this period.

For more information on the IHSA State Bass Fishing Finals or boat ramp availability, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.