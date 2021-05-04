This Is Small Business Week

This week is Small Business Week and it is being observed by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

Monday was volunteer day, followed by Take-Out Tuesday to encourage residents to buy from local restaurants.

Chamber Director Elaine McNamara told WGEL Wednesday is “Way Out Wednesday”, which encourages you to visit a business you’re not familiar with or to try something new. Thursday is “Taking Care of Business Thursday”, encouraging you to take care of things you might put off like medical appointments or setting up a savings account. Friday is “Fix It Up Friday”, a chance to fix up your house or lawn, or even yourself.

Click below to hear her comments:

McNamara said the week wraps up with Small Business Saturday. She encourages everyone to shop local on Saturday and take a selfie while you visit local business. You can tag the Chamber with #ShopLocal or #ShopBoco.

Click below for more:

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce can be contacted at 664-9272.