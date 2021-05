Today’s CEO Student Spotlight Blake Harnetiaux

My name is Blake Harnetiaux, and I am the creator of Eagle’s Designs. At Eagle’s Designs we create customizable keychains, Gear tags, Coasters, luggage tags, and 3D lamps. My products will be available at the CEO tradeshow in May. You can also find Eagle’s Designs on Facebook at Eagle’s Designs.

