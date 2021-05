Today’s CEO Student Spotlight Brittney McMillin

Brittney Jean Candle Company sells eco-friendly beeswax-coconut oil blended candles

and wax melts at an affordable cost. They smell great and they give back to the environment

through upcycling and recycling. You can find us on Facebook or Instagram

@BrittneyJeanCandleCo or email us at BrittneyJeanCandleCo@gmail.com

