Today’s CEO Student Spotlight Brooke Tompkins

“Brooke Tompkins is the owner and operator of Body Botanicals by Brooke. Through her business, Brooke handcrafts natural skincare products perfect for all skin types. Formulated without chemicals or preservatives, she offers plant-powered body butter and lip balm. Visit her Facebook page at Body Botanicals.”

