Today’s CEO Student Spotlight Caitlin Hebenstreit

My name is Caitlin Hebenstreit and my business is Cait’s Confections. Cait’s Confections is a business that sells various flavors of homemade fudge locally.

I can be found on Instagram and Facebook under the name Cait’s Confections and can be contacted through the email address caitsconfections2021@gmail.com

Thank you to our CEO Spotlight Sponsors, committed to community.