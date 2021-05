Today’s CEO Student Spotlight Noel Lyons

My business is Pullin’ Pork. I am specializing in running a food truck, mainly focused on smoked meats, but I also cater and have a wider variety menu for those events. Once I graduate, the food truck will be open most weekends Friday-Sunday, and catering anytime. My location is: 295 S 3rd St, Greenville, IL 62246 My facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/ pullin.pork.92 My business phone number is: 618-444-0849.

