Today’s CEO Student Spotlight Ty Bauer

My name is Ty Bauer and my company, Tydrodipped makes hydro dipped cups. Hydro Dipping is where you take spray paint and water and dip the tumbler in the water covered in spray paint and it creates a marble effect on the cup. I offer three sizes of tumblers: 12 ounces, 20 ounces, and 30 ounces. Find me on Facebook at Tydrodipped, and on Instagram at Tydrodipped.

