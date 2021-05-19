Unit 1 Board Personnel Action & Financial Update

Following an executive session Monday night, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education took action on personnel items.

Hannah Hoffmann was hired as a kindergarten through eighth grade interventionist teacher. Kerri Hall, currently a special education aide, was hired as a special education teacher at Mulberry Grove Elementary School.

Aristede Ephron has been rehired as high school varsity boys’ basketball coach and Jarrett Barnes was rehired as assistant basketball coach at the high school.

The board approved non-certified pay schedules to line up with the minimum wage law.

The pay for sports officials was increased. Volleyball officials at the junior high and high school levels were increased $10 while the pay for all baseball and softball umpires was increased $5.

Regarding finances, Superintendent Bobby Koontz reported a third transportation payment has been received from the state. He admitted that wasn’t expected.

He added the overall finances of the district are pretty good. At the next school board meeting, June 17, an amended budget hearing will be held to close out the fiscal year, but the changes will be minimal, according to Koontz.

The superintendent said the district received good news that health insurance premiums have gone down 10 percent.