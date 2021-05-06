Unit 2 Returns to Remote Learning

On Thursday, May 6, Superintendent Wes Olson announced that Bond County Community Unit 2 would be returning to Remote Learning on Friday, May 7. A statement from the Superintendent follows.

“I am writing with an announcement for Bond CUSD 2 High School students and families. Once again, we have seen an increase in positive cases among students at BCCU #2 High School. As a result, BCCU #2 High School will be pivoting to remote learning beginning tomorrow, Friday, May 7, 2021. All high school students should log in and complete remote learning as assigned by teachers. Further information regarding future learning formats will be shared tomorrow, Friday, May 7th.

Athletics and extra-curricular activities will remain in their normal schedules. Please monitor your children for any of the symptoms listed here: fever, new onset of moderate to severe headache, shortness of breath, new cough, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, muscle or body aches from an unknown cause. If you feel your child needs to be tested for COVID-19, the Bond County Health department will be providing rapid (15 min) antigen testing on Friday, May 7th from 9:00 AM -12:00 PM at the health department. Please call (618) 664-1442 to schedule an appointment for testing or contact your primary care provider for alternative testing recommendations.

The school district encourages all community members to maintain safe social distances, wear masks in public, and practice good hand hygiene as we continue to battle COVID-19.”