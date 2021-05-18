Unit One Graduation Ceremonies Saturday

Graduation ceremonies will be conducted Saturday for eighth graders and high school seniors in the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school district.

Both will be in the high school gym. The eighth grade program begins at 11 a.m. with high school graduation at 2 p.m.

Unit 1 Superintendent Bobby Koontz talked about the procedure being followed for both ceremonies, noting that each student would be given 10 tickets for guests, who will be seated in pods with social distancing.

Click below to hear his comments:

Once again, the eighth grade program is at 11 a.m. Saturday with the high school graduation at 2 p.m.