Watson’s Merchandise & Antiques Being Auctioned

Watson’s Drug Store closed its doors last November 17, after 139 years in business in downtown Greenville.

Leftover merchandise and antiques from the store are currently being auctioned online.

Bart Caldieraro, who owned Watson’s Drug Store the last 19 years, told WGEL the closeout auction of the leftover items is currently underway on HiBid.com. It will end on May 18. He said the famous mortar and pestle that hung in the corner of the store is up for auction, along with many antiques. The antique auction is separate and will end May 20.

Bart said there are several items with the Watson’s name on them that are included in the auction. Items include signs, World War II posters, wooden boxes, medicine bottles, and more with “Watson’s” on them.

Caldieraro emphasized the auction is only online.