127 To Be Restricted In Northern Clinton County

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a road project on Illinois Rt. 127 in the north part of Clinton County.

Beginning July 6, weather permitting, Rt. 127, from the Bond County line to two-tenths of a mile north of Williams Road, north of Carlyle, will be intermittently restricted to one lane.

The work will take place daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Traffic in each direction will be controlled using flaggers.

The project consists of pavement repairs and is expected to be completed in late July.

IDOT officials urge motorists to allow extra time for trips through that area, pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limit, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor is Freehill Asphalt of Watseka, Illinois.