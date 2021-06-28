2022 Primary Election Date Moved

Delays in the delivery of census figures have led to the Illinois legislature changing the date of the primary election next year.

The new date is June 28, 2022.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL the primary is usually in March. But this year, the census data will be out later than usual. Along with that data, comes redrawing of districts. That will determine where people are able to run for office, and that must be complete before a primary can be held.

Click below to hear more:

Sybert reported the state legislation sets deadlines regarding the primary election. January 13 is the day you can begin circulating petitions to run for office and the petition filing window for the primary will be March 7-14, 2022. Early voting will start May 19. Vote by mail requests will be handled similar to the last general election. You can request them starting March 30 and they’ll be sent out May 14.

Click below to hear her comments:

The legislation only pertains to the primary election in 2022.

More information can be obtained by calling the county clerk’s office at 664-0449.