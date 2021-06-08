AFHM Train Show This Weekend

The annual American Heritage Railroad Train Show is Saturday at the American Farm Heritage Museum.

Admission is $5 with children under 12 free.

The show opens at 10 a.m. in the large exhibit building.

David Kessinger, from the railroad group, said this is the train show will be held from 10 AM to 4 PM in the big building on the AFHM grounds. There will be a few big model train layouts with trains running. Several vendors will be onsite.

Everybody with a paid admission gets a free train ride. Children 2 and under ride free and all other riders must have a ticket.

Kessinger said the train ride is a special part of the show. He said it’s the only train show he’s aware of that includes a free train ride with paid admission. The AFHM train is about a mile long. It’s a popular attraction every time the museum is open.

Additional train rides can be purchased on site.

Kessinger said the American Heritage Railroad operates with very dedicated volunteers who spend many hours at the site. He added the railroad is always looking for more people who want to be a part of the group.

Proceeds from the show benefit the railroad.