Amateur Radio Field Day In Fayette County

The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the Old Capitol Amateur Radio Club, is conducting a field exercise this weekend.

The event, part of the American Radio Relay League Field Day, is at Kaskaskia College in Vandalia Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

The site will be staffed Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Anyone interested in amateur radio, or the roles that they can take during an emergency, is invited to stop by the college during Field Day.