AMVETS Avenue Of Flags To Fly July 4

For the 28th year, AMVETS Post 140 will fly the Avenue of Flags in Greenville for the Fourth Fest celebration.

The flags are traditionally flown for Independence Day and four other veterans-related holidays throughout the year.

The flags were most recently displayed for Flag Day. AMVETS members were assisted by Greenville Comets’ Coach Todd Hutchinson, and his son Benjamin, when the flags were taken down.

The Avenue of Flags was created in 1993 as the AMVETS Deceased Veterans Memorial Flag Program. A flag kit can be purchased in memory of a deceased veteran from the Bond County area.

The purchaser will receive a certificate verifying the flag was flown over the United States Capitol, on a certain day in memory of the deceased veteran. The flag remains with AMVETS and is flown in Greenville as part of the Avenue of Flags.

Recognition is also provided on a plaque at the Bond County Courthouse.

The flag kit costs $50 and consists of a 3 by 5 flag, a storage tube, bracket, band and wooden pole. For more information contact Tony Koonce at 664-1976.